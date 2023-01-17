What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the show headlined by Gunther vs. Braun Strowman for the Intercontinental Title

January 17, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.326 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.257 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: The ratings are delayed due to Monday’s holiday. The Raw ratings are scheduled to be released on Wednesday afternoon, the NXT ratings should be available on Thursday morning, and the AEW Dynamite ratings should be available at the usual time on Thursday afternoon. Smackdown finished tied for first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.53 rating. The January 14, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.174 viewers and a 0.56 rating.

