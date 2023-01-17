NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams vs. Axiom and Apollo Crews

-Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Wolfgang and Mark Coffey

-Tyler Bate returns

Powell’s POV: NXT also seemed to set up Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, but it has not officially announced at last check. NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).