Myron Reed announces he is a free agent following a lengthy run in MLW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Myron Reed announced via social media that he is a free agent following the expiration of his MLW contract. Reed thanked MLW CEO Court Bauer and the company for his four-and-a-half-year run with the company.

Powell’s POV: Reed had three runs with the MLW Middleweight Championship during his time with the company. He was arguably the most consistent in-ring performer for MLW and I’m sure he will be missed. That said, I’m excited to see what comes next for the 25 year-old, as I could see him being a good fit in all of the major companies.