Myron Reed announces he is a free agent following a lengthy run in MLW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Myron Reed announced via social media that he is a free agent following the expiration of his MLW contract. Reed thanked MLW CEO Court Bauer and the company for his four-and-a-half-year run with the company.
Powell’s POV: Reed had three runs with the MLW Middleweight Championship during his time with the company. He was arguably the most consistent in-ring performer for MLW and I’m sure he will be missed. That said, I’m excited to see what comes next for the 25 year-old, as I could see him being a good fit in all of the major companies.
I’d like to take the time to thank @MLW and @courtbauer for all they have done for me within the past 4 1/2 years. @MLW will always be remembered as one of my first real homes.
With that being said The Young GOAT is now a FREE AGENT! The stars and the sky is the direction! pic.twitter.com/Uumb9haV1H
— Myron Reed (@TheBadReed) January 17, 2023
