Fox to broadcast AAA in Mexico, Central America, and South America

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that Fox will broadcast AAA in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

Mexico City, November 25, 2025. Fox Corporation (“FOX” (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX)) continues to strengthen its presence in Mexico with the addition of leading Mexican lucha libre promotion AAA to its portfolio of sports content. With this new asset, FOX expands its offering and reaffirms its commitment to providing Mexican audiences with the best national and international sports programming.

Through this alliance, FOX will broadcast AAA’s main events, including including Premium Live Events such as Triplemania, where the top stars of Mexican lucha libre — Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Psycho Clown, Pagano, Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, Mr Iguana, Vikingo, Lola Vice, La Parka, Dragon Lee and El Grande Americano — will deliver matches full of excitement, adrenaline and spectacle. In addition to Mexico, FOX will broadcast AAA across Central America and South America (excluding Brazil).

“This agreement with AAA represents an important step in our strategy to continue building a diverse and relevant sports offering for the Mexican audience. Lucha libre is an essential part of culture and passion in Mexico; we are very proud to bring its stories and idols to millions of households across the country,” said Luis Maldonado, Executive Director of Programming and Marketing at FOX Mexico.

“We are very excited to partner with FOX, a brand that shares our vision of innovation and entertainment,” said Patrick Dooley, SVP Global Strategy and Creative Operations at WWE. “This partnership will elevate AAA to new audiences and take Mexican sports entertainment to another level.”

Rey Mysterio, acclaimed Lucha Libre icon whose legendary career begin in AAA, added: “AAA has been part of my roots since day one and to see it reach new audiences on FOX in Mexico fills me with pride and excitement. Lucha Libre is part of our culture and bringing these stories to a broader audience is just the beginning – the future of AAA is brighter than ever.”

AAA content will be available across FOX platforms, including the FOX channel on Tubi (available for free in AVOD format), the FOX pay TV channel and the SVOD platform FOX One, ensuring that fans can enjoy the excitement of lucha libre anytime and anywhere.

With the integration of AAA, FOX strengthens a catalog that already includes national and international soccer, with matches from Liga MX, the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, Ligue 1, the Coppa Italia, and more; as well as baseball, auto racing, padel, and other high-impact sports.

FOX Latin America began operations in Mexico in June 2025 with the acquisition of Caliente TV, and since then has expanded its presence with exclusive rights and strategic alliances that consolidate its position as one of the leading providers of sports content in the country.

About Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports, and entertainment content through its leading, iconic national brands, including FOX News Media, FOX Sports, Tubi Media Group, FOX Entertainment, and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural relevance for consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of our presence allow us to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop closer relationships with consumers, and create more attractive product offerings. FOX maintains a distinguished track record of success in the news, sports, and entertainment industries, which guides our strategy to capitalize on our existing strengths and invest in new initiatives. For more information about Fox Corporation, visit www.FoxCorporation.com.

About AAA

AAA was founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña and has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers. In 2025, WWE acquired AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.