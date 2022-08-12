WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Intercontinental Title match headlines tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship

-Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament first-round match

-Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler hold a contract signing for the Smackdown Women’s Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle

Powell’s POV: The show will also feature the follow-up to Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s return. Smackdown will be live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).