AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari
-Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles
-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Erick Redbeard and Danhausen
-Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss
-Bryan Danielson speaks
-FTW Champion Hook speaks
-AEW Tag Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee speak
Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center.
