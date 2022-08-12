AEW Rampage lineup: The card for tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Ari Daivari

-Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Dante Martin and Skye Blue for the AAA Mixed Tag Titles

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Erick Redbeard and Danhausen

-Parker Boudreaux vs. Sonny Kiss

-Bryan Danielson speaks

-FTW Champion Hook speaks

-AEW Tag Champions Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).