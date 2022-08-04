AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live TNT show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an eliminator match.

-Madison Rayne debuts

-AEW Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Josh Woods and Tony Nese in a Street Fight

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena (Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts special will also be taped on Friday). Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).