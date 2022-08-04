Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Dean Malenko, Kensuke Sasaki, Frankie Kazarian

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features PCO vs. Doc Gallows in a Derby City Street Fight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 2CT/3ET. The show includes Meiko Satomura vs. Sarray for the NXT UK Women’s Championship. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available over the weekend.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 52 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 51 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 37 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Dean Malenko (Dean Simon) is 61.

-Kensuke Sasaki is 55.

-Frankie Kazarian is 44.