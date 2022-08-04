AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.
-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship
-Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship
-Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship
Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join Colin McGuire for live review of the one-hour TNT special on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear his exclusive audio review on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
This looks like the best hour of competent pro wrestlers they can put on TV at the moment and will probably be worth watching.