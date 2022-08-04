What's happening...

AEW Battle of the Belts lineup: The card for Saturday’s TNT special

August 4, 2022

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Battle of the Belts television special.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the ROH Championship

-Wardlow vs. Jay Lethal for the TNT Championship

-Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: AEW Battle of the Belts will be taped on Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join Colin McGuire for live review of the one-hour TNT special on Saturday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear his exclusive audio review on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. TheGreatestOne August 4, 2022 @ 10:24 am

    This looks like the best hour of competent pro wrestlers they can put on TV at the moment and will probably be worth watching.

