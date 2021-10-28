AEW Dynamite viewership for the return to Wednesday night

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 941,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 575,000 viewership total from Saturday’s show.

Powell’s POV: The more comparable numbers are for the last Wednesday night edition of Dynamite, which delivered 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demo on October 6. Last night’s Dynamite delivered a 0.40 rating and finished fourth in the 18-49 demographic in the cable ratings, which is up from Saturday’s 0.22 in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.47 rating in the key demo. Last night’s game two of the MLB World Series finished with 10.280 million viewers for Fox.