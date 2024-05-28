AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland suffered a broken tibia that will require surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Adam Copeland announced that he suffered a broken tibia. Copeland released a video (see below) on Tuesday morning in which he stated that the injury will require surgery. Copeland said he’d been feeling good lately and got cocky. Copeland acknowledged that he is 50 years-old and said, “I need to make better choices, so my body pulled the emergency break the other night.”

Powell’s POV: One can only assume that the injury occurred when Copeland jumped from the top of the cage and landed on his feet while performing an elbow drop during his match with Malakai Black at Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing. Copeland noted that he does not have surgery scheduled because he wants to enjoy his daughter’s birthday on Friday. There’s no word yet as to whether AEW intends to strip him of the TNT Title or go with an interim champion. Here’s wishing Copeland the best with his surgery and recovery.