Becky Lynch reportedly going on hiatus after WWE contract expires this weekend

May 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Becky Lynch has yet to reach a new contract agreement with WWE. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that Lynch will go on hiatus once her contract expires later this week.

Powell’s POV: Keller adds that Lynch has told colleagues that she does not intend to sign with AEW imminently. Of course, I doubt she would tell many people if that were actually the plan, but it does feel like a long shot given that her husband Seth Rollins recently re-signed with WWE. That said, anything is possible until she puts pen to paper on a new deal.

