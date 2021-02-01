WWE Raw preview: The lineup for the night after the Royal Rumble

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Riddle for the U.S. Championship.

-Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Bad Bunny appears on Miz TV.

Powell’s POV: The show will obviously feature the fallout from last night’s Royal Rumble event. Raw will be live from Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.