NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT general manager Ava will announce the challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground

-Michin vs. Tatum Paxley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

-Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).