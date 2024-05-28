What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The card for tonight’s show

May 28, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-NXT general manager Ava will announce the challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at NXT Battleground

-Michin vs. Tatum Paxley in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair in a qualifying match for the ladder match to crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang

-Riley Osborne vs. Ridge Holland

-Rapper Sexyy Red appears

