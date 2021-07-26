WWE Raw preview: Raw Tag Title match, Goldberg, Bobby Lashley, Nikki ASH, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-AJ Styles and Omos vs. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar for the Raw Tag Titles.
-Bobby Lashley responds to Goldberg’s challenge to a WWE Championship match.
-New Raw Women’s Champion Nikki ASH’s first appearance as champion.
-Mustafa Ali and Mansoor in tag action.
Powell’s POV: Raw is live from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. John Cena is also advertised as appearing in KC, but he is not advertised for a specific television segment as of this update. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.
