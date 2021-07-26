AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen.

-Pac vs. Chuck Taylor.

-Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo.

-The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Bear Bronson vs. Wardlow.

-Angelico vs. Marko Stunt.

-Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

-Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid.

-Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James vs. Billy and Colton Gunn and Brock Anderson.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.