AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen.
-Pac vs. Chuck Taylor.
-Dark Order’s 5 and 10 vs. Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo.
-The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Kris Statlander and Tay Conti.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Bear Bronson vs. Wardlow.
-Angelico vs. Marko Stunt.
-Amber Nova vs. Yuka Sakazaki.
-Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl.
-Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid.
-Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole, and Izzy James vs. Billy and Colton Gunn and Brock Anderson.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
