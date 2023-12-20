CJ Perry reveals how she suffered the infection that led to her hospitalization

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CJ Perry shared details via Instagram regarding how she ended up with an infected finger that led to her hospitalization. Perry wrote on Instagram that the infection was caused by “a small splinter backstage at work this past Wednesday.”

Powell’s POV: The infected finger looked much improved in the accompanying video. It’s crazy that a simple splinter can cause so many problems. Perry previously noted that the infection had spread from her finger to her arm, which led to her going to the emergency room on Saturday. She has remained hospitalized since then, as of her last update. We continue to wish her the very best in her recovery.