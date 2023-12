IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT wrestlers Blair Davenport and Riley Osbourne announced their engagement via social media. Davenport posted a photo of the couple in Times Square in New York with the caption “I said yes.”

Powell’s POV: Poor Thea Hail. Bad storyline jokes aside, congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement.