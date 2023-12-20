Remarkable Wrestling “Back to the Hotel” results: Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Adam Priest for the Remarkable Title, The Pope (Elijah Burke) vs. Brother Greatness

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Remarkable Wrestling “Back to the Hotel”

Streamed on IWTV.com

December 9, 2023 in Port Jefferson, N.Y. at Port Jefferson Station

I’m not sure why this show has this title, because the show was not in a hotel, it was in a huge gym. Unfortunately, the crowd is maybe 50-100. Jack Solomon and “The Struggles” provided commentary.

1. The Pope defeated Brother Greatness at 16:32. Again, I’ve seen more of BG as a manager in Wrestling Open; he’s fairly short and Pope (yes, D’Angelo Dinero/Elijah Burke) is much taller and thicker than him. Even now, Pope is still just 42 and is in great shape. They did a knuckle lock and Pope is clearly 5-7 inches taller, and Pope is listed online at 6’0″. Pope hit a hard clothesline at 6:00 and was dominating. Brother Greatness fired up and hit some forearm strikes and a leg lariat at 13:00. Pope hit three rolling German suplexes. BG went for a top-rope splash, but Pope copied Samoa Joe and just stepped aside to avoid it. Pope immediately hit a running knee to the back of Brother Greatness’ head and scored the pin. Solid but not must-see, either, and probably a bit too long.

2. Ryan Clancy defeated Michael Mistretta at 8:55. I’ve seen quite a bit of Clancy in Wrestling Open but I don’t think I’ve seen Mistretta. He has short hair and beard with just a tinge of gray, even though he doesn’t look particularly old. Clancy has a height advantage, and Michael rolled to the floor and stalled early on. Basic mat reversals throughout. Mistretta hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. This feels like watching a NJPW Young Lion match; they aren’t doing a lot but what they are doing looks solid. Clancy hit his side Russian Legsweep for the pin; I hate that as a finisher but it’s what he has chosen.

3. Zagan Rivers defeated Dashing D Thousand and Chet Clancy in a three-way at 6:13. I’m not sure if I’ve seen any of these three before. Zagan looks like a slightly thinner Evil Uno in his mask and overall ring gear. DDT is a Black man who wore a crown, purple jacket and he handed out flowers to women in the crowd. Chet is a thin Black man with shoulder-length curly hair. Chet hit a dive to the floor on Rivers; DDT dove onto both of them at 2:00. Rivers hit a snake eyes and discus lariat on DDT, then a sideslam to pin Chet. Okay action.

4. “Above the Rest” Tristen Thai and Gabriel Skye defeated “Culture Inc.” Malik Boesede and Eli Knight to retain the Remarkable Wrestling Tag Team Titles at 19:49. This match is the reason I tuned in, as Florida-based Culture Inc. is a top 10 indy tag team, and Knight has the prettiest Shooting Star Press going today. Malik has a short scruffy beard. Malik and Thai opened with an intense lockup and this match already has a different vibe than the first three. Skye and Eli entered and traded quicker offense and had a standoff at 4:00. Eli hit a moonsault off the ring apron to the floor on Thai. Culture Inc began working over Thai in the ring. Malik hit a DDT out of the ropes for a nearfall at 7:30.

Skye finally made the hot tag at 11:00 and hit a double missile dropkick and a German Suplex on Eli, then a Falcon Arrow on Malik for a nearfall. Sky hit a double huracanrana, then a dive through the ropes onto both CI. Sky hit a top-rope flying double knees, and Thai made the cover for a nearfall. Eli hit a doublestomp on Thai’s back and Malik hit a Death Valley Driver on Thai for a believable nearfall at 14:30. Eli hit a tornado DDT, but he missed a Lionsault. AtR hit front-and-back kneestrikes on Eli for a nearfall but Malik made the save. AtR hit a team second-rope superplex on Malik, but Eli immediately hit a frogsplash, and everyone was down at 18:00. They all got up and traded forearm strikes and punches. Thai hit a German Suplex. AtR hit their monkey-flip-and-kneestrike combo to score the pin! A good indy-style tag match.

5. Cono Cappuccia and “The Slimeballz” Sage Chantz and Tommy Rant defeated “The Trend Setters” Dominick Denaro, Joe Krule, and Abed Arroniz via DQ at 11:05. Cono is bald and reminds me of Gillberg. Dominick is your stereotypical Italian mob boss gimmick. The Slimeballz are essentially teenage versions of the Nasty Boys. Denaro and Cappucia finally got to lock up at 8:30 and brawl. Cono accidentally hit a teammate! The Slimeballz were angry and left rather than tag in! So, the heels beat up Cono 3-on-1. Dominick pulled out a weapon and struck Cono, so the referee called for the disqualification. Okay action.

6. Dezmond Cole defeated Adam Priest to retain the Remarkable Title at 11:36. Priest wrestled in the Atlanta suburbs 24 hours earlier for Action Wrestling. I always compare short gatekeeper Priest to Jaime Noble and Cole is similar to Ricochet; the commentators said they fought once in a four-way. Standing switches and a feeling-out process to open. Cole snapped off a huracanrana at 3:00. They brawled to the floor, where Dezmond hit a backbody drop. In the ring, Priest took control of the offense. Cole hit an enzuigiri then a flip dive to the floor at 8:30. In the ring, Dezmond hit a rolling legdrop for a nearfall. Priest hit a hard Alabama Slam for a nearfall at 10:30. Cole hit a uranage and a Swanton Bomb for the pin! Good match; a bit shorter than I expected but not terribly short, either.

* Dezmond Cole got on the mic and started talking about the Wrestival coming up in a few weeks. Percy Drago and the Trendsetters hit the ring and circled Cole, but Above the Rest made the save.

Final Thoughts: Culture Inc are really fun to watch but unfortunately we didn’t get to see that Eli Knight Shooting Star Press tonight! That takes best match, ahead of the main event, and those are the matches worth checking out. If you need to see a Pope match because you haven’t seen one in a minute, that’s decent too. I acknowledge that these Remarkable shows have a lot of trainees/students… but Pope vs. Ryan Clancy would have been a far more entertaining match instead of them each facing a rookie (Clancy is a five-year pro and fought Zack Sabre Jr. earlier this year).