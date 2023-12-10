Remarkable Wrestling “Dream Sequence” results: Vetter’s review of Miracle Generation vs. Motor City Machine Guns vs. Above The Rest for the Remarkable Tag Titles, Dezmond Cole vs. Brad Hollister for the Remarkable Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Remarkable Wrestling “Dream Sequence”

Streamed on IWTV.com

December 1, 2023 in Port Jefferson, N.Y. at Port Jefferson Station

This show was released this week on IWTV, and this is only my second time checking out this promotion. I checked Google Maps, and Port Jefferson is on the north shore of Long Island, approximately 65 miles east of New York City. This show is in a gym; a basketball hoop is visible across from the hard camera. The crowd appears to be 150-200. The lights are a bit low, so lighting is just so-so.

* Male model Percy Ryan hit the ring. He wears his weird jewelry over his chin. He’s in street clothes and has a heavy brace on his right arm. Because he’s a heel, he yelled at the fans; it was hard to comprehend him.

1. Alec Price defeated Eric James to retain the IWTV World Title at 9:46. Price is a babyface here and of course, he’s been a top star in the Northeast this year. James has a bit of a Enzo Amore look, if Enzo had a normal haircut. They brawled to the floor at 3:00; Price sold a shoulder injury and the commentators pointed out he’s not wearing his shoulder brace tonight that he commonly has on. In the ring, James was in control. Price nailed a Rebound Lariat and they were both down at 6:30.

Price nailed a half-nelson suplex and his running knees in the corner, then his second-rope leg lariat for a nearfall. James fired back with a Rude Awakening neckbreaker and a running knee, then a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. James nailed a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Price hit his second-rope Blockbuster, then the Surprise Kick/step-up mule kick for the clean pin. There was no way Price was losing his title here, but that was a pleasant opener.

2. “Memory Museum” Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule defeated Jordan Saint and Sammy Diaz at 7:22. Saint is Black with blondish hair, like Shelton Benjamin for a short period of time. Diaz is the Trey Miguel clone I’ve seen a few times, and the only one in this match I know. The commentators said Diaz was supposed to face the injured Percy Ryan tonight. Memory Museum are scrawny, white kids; I think I saw them once. They did the spot where Krule tripped Saint as Saint was going for a suplex, and Abed collapsed onto Saint for the cheat pin. Okay. Definitely green.

3. Brother Greatness defeated Pancakes, Chet Clancy, Zagan Rivers, Johnny Malloy, and Dashing D Thousand in a six-way scramble at 8:03. I only know Brother Greatness of this bunch, and he’s in a managerial role and commentator at Wrestling Open. No on-screen graphics so I never figured out who is who here. They did a tower spot out of the corner at 4:30. We have a masked guy in black who looks like an Evil Uno cosplay, and he hit a double chokeslam. BGreatness hit a piledriver for a nearfall. A young wrestler named Jesse, who was not involved in the match, entered and slammed Pancake with a chair. Brother Greatness hit a frogsplash to pin Pancakes. Everyone here was really green.

4. Cono Cappuccia defeated Dominick Denaro via ref’s reverse decision, to win the RIOT Championship at 13:50. This is a ladder match and anything goes. Cono is bald; think Oney Lorcan/Bif Busick. Two young kids (I presume his!) ran up and hugged him as he walked to ringside; I don’t think that was planned. Dominick wore a white track suit and tinted pink glasses; he has a pizza cutter and kendo sticks. (If Razor Ramon wasn’t a Latino gimmick, it would be this guy.) He beat Cono with the cane. (Those kids were seriously maybe ages 3 and 18 months; why are they here seeing Dad getting beat up by kendo sticks?? I don’t like hardcore stuff, but I like it even less knowing those kids are in the room!) We had chairs, boards, ladders, canes and this is a pretty basic hardcore match.

Dominick hit a Death Valley Driver on the ref through a table in the corner at 10:30. Percy Ryan hopped in the ring, hit a low blow on Cono, allowing Denaro to climb the ladder and (at the time appeared to) get the win. Memory Museum helped the heels beat up Cono some more. The referee, after being put through that table, suddenly decided that Cono won the match. However, Denaro left the ring with the belt, as ‘winner’ Cono was handcuffed and knocked out on the match. Regardless of seeing the kids in the crowd… I didn’t like this hardcore match at all.

5. Dezmond Cole defeated Brad Hollister to retain the Remarkable Championship at 11:55. These two have just started to feud in Wrestling Open, so this is a bit of a preview of what to expect there. Cole is the Ricochet clone, while Hollister is the Brian Cage-meets-Taz short powerhouse. Good, intense mat wrestling to open, and this has a big-match vibe to it. Cole hit a flying crossbody block for a nearfall, then a Stinger Splash at 3:30. Cole hit a Falcon Arrow and a Hogan Legdrop for a nearfall. Hollister nailed a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 8:00. They traded headbutts and Hollister hit a decapitating clothesline. Hollister hit his Jackhammer for a nearfall at 10:30, and he was in control. Cole nailed a second-rope superplex, then a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good action.

6. “Above the Rest” Gabriel Skye and Tristan Thai defeated “Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King in a three-way tag to win the Remarkable Wrestling Tag Titles at 16:13. Obviously, this is the match that got me to tune in. The Guns wrestled here a month or so ago and were heels then and now. MG are champions and came out last. Kylon and Shelley opened with standing switches. Sabin and Skye tagged in at 2:00, but heelish Sabin was hesitant to tie up. The commentators talked about how Gabriel just won’t take time off to let his separated shoulder fully heel, as Gabriel and Sabin picked up the speed with some quicker reversals.

Thai entered; Sabin tagged in Waller to duck out of the ring. Shelley hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip in the ropes at 6:00 on Thai. Sabin entered and applied essentially a standing Figure Four on Thai, as the MCMG kept Thai in their corner. Shelley applied a Figure Four on Thai; Skye tried to make the save, so Sabin put Gabriel in a Figure Four Leglock at 9:00; the MG made the save. Waller tagged in and hit a superkick on Skye at 11:30. Dustin nailed a Lethal Injection, then a running Shooting Star Press.

Kylon hit a moonsault for a nearfall. (I don’t know if it is just my IWTV feed, but the sound is behind the video feed by several seconds.) The Guns entered and hit some of their quick team moves. AtR hit stereo kneestrikes on Kylon for a nearfall at 14:30. The Guns hit stereo superkicks on Thai. Kylon hit a Dragon Suplex. Thai and Skye hit their team kneestrike move to pin Waller! New champions! The crowd cheered the title change. Unsurprisingly, the MCMG weren’t pinned; they left the ring. The MG put the tag titles around AtR’s waists.

Final Thoughts: Yes, the main event delivered. Above the Rest and Miracle Generation were already among the best tag teams in the Northeast, and of course it can only help them to get in there with ring generals like Sabin and Shelley. Hollister-Dezmond was good for second place but it feels like just a taste of what they can do. I don’t doubt that if they tried, they could have upstaged the main event. The show opening Price match was good for third.

You don’t usually see shows like this with three matches with such top-notch talent, coupled with three matches featuring a lot of green workers. I’m not trying to be mean… but a lot of the wrestlers on this show would not even be looked at if they showed up at other indy promotions in the northeast. Sammy Diaz is good, but no one else in matches 2, 3 or 4 grabbed my eye. I wouldn’t blame anyone who tuned in to see the first match and final two, and skip the middle of the show.