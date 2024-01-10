Remarkable Wrestling “Youth of the Nation” results: Vetter’s review of Dezmond Cole vs. Robert Martyr for the Remarkable Title, Zagan Rivers vs. Cono Cappuccia in a dog collar match

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Remarkable Wrestling “Youth of the Nation”

Streamed on IWTV.com

December 28, 2023 in Worcester, Massachusetts at White Eagle

Remarkable Wrestling kicked off the “Wrestival” on Thursday afternoon. The Wrestival is comprised of 11 separate wrestling shows over four days in this venue. A small crowd for the afternoon event of maybe 50-75. (This room was a complete sellout for the evening show.) This attendance is particularly disappointment because this show was free to attend.

1. Marcus Mathers defeated Brother Greatness to retain the Key to the East Title at 11:38. Mathers has had a busy 2023 and is a top rising northeast star. Brother Greatness is much shorter; think a smaller Xavier Woods, but doing the evil pastor gimmick. Basic mat wrestling early on. Mathers hit a swinging neckbreaker at 2:00 and some bodyslams. BG worked over Mathers’ left leg. Mathers hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 7:30. BG hit an Air Raid Crash. They traded forearm strikes and Mathers hit an impressive shotgun dropkick and a Black Hole Slam. BG hit a brainbuster and a twisting frogsplash for a nearfall at 10:00. They traded rollups. Mathers hit a standing powerbomb and a gutwrench back suplex for the pin. (I think that’s the first time I’ve seen Mathers use that finisher; he usually hits a 450 Splash.) Really good opener.

2. Sam Hain defeated Chet Clancy, Cooper Valentine, Georgio Lawrence, and Johnny Rivera in a five-way scramble at 3:28. Rivera is Black and a resident of Worcester; I’ve seen him here before. All five of these guys are clearly green. Sam Hain has a diabolical look, reminding me of a young Crowbar. Chet dove over the ropes onto everyone. Valentine hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone on the lloor at 2:30. Sam Hain pulled Clancy into the ring, held him above his head, and hit a stunner move for the pin. Decent for the time given.

3. “Above the Rest” Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai defeated “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller & Kylon King and “Shook Crew” Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan in a three-way tag match at 15:45. These are certainly three of the top tag teams in the Northeast. Skye and Waller opened. Kylon and Thai entered and traded kicks and blocked each other’s moves. Teammates Orlando and Donovan did some comedy stuff in the ring. The taller Bryce overpowered Waller and shoved him to the mat at 4:30. More comedy from the Shook Crew and Orlando’s stupid stuffed goat as they did a ‘chicken fight.’ Thai flipped Skye onto Orlando for a nearfall at 9:00.

Bryce entered and hit a Black Hole Slam on Skye, then one on Thai, then one on Waller for a nearfall. Kylon hit a double missile dropkick at 11:00, then a German Suplex on Bryce. Thai hit a German Suplex on Waller for a nearfall. Bryce hit a TKO stunner, then a chokeslam on Skye for a nearfall, but others made the save at 13:30. We had superkicks and suddenly everyone was down. Skye and Thai hit front-and-back kneestrikes to pin Orlando. Good match once they set aside the comedy. All six celebrated in the ring.

4. Cono Cappuccia defeated Zagan Rivers in a dog collar match at 13:20. Zagan is an Evil Uno clone; a bit heavyset in a mask. He attacked the shorter, bald Cono. Cono whipped Zagan with the chain; the collar was around Cono’s neck, and he got it around Zagan’s neck at 1:00. A basic brawl with them taking turns choking eah other with the chain. Zagan jabbed cooking skewers in Cono’s head at 9:30. Gross and unnecessary, especially before a crowd this small. Zagan bodyslammed Cono onto a pile of thumbtacks at 11:30. Cono hit a flying double knees onto Zagan, sending him through a door bridge for the pin. I did not like this at all; just not my style.

* The referee beat up Cono after the match! I certainly didn’t see that coming. The referee stared at a belt that Cono had.

5. “Memory Museum” Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule (w/Percy Ryan) defeated Brando Lee and Jordan Saint at 8:27. Lee and Saint are thin Black men. MM were in charge much of the match. Krule hit a snap suplex at 4:30. Lee and Saint hit an impressive superkick and German Suplex combo. Abed hit a Doomsday DDT move for the pin. Decent action.

6. Dezmond Cole defeated Robert Martyr to retain the Remarkable Title at 13:01. I just don’t get mat-based Martyr; I’ve seen him wrestle in California and up and down the East Coast this year, and I just don’t see anything unique or special enough to warrant bringing him in. Dezmond is the Ricochet clone. Martyr hit some shoulder tackles. Cole hit a dropkick at 3:30. Martyr hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over his knee and he grounded Dezmond, who caught him with a spin kick to the face and they were both down at 9:00.

Cole hit a Michinoku Driver and a rolling legdrop. Martyr hit a scoop bodyslam for a nearfall at 10:30. Cole trapped Robert’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face, then hit a German Suplex and a spin kick for a nearfall. Martyr hit a diving forearm and a brainbuster for a nearfall at 12:00. Martyr hit a German Suplex. Dezmond hit a superkick and a Swanton Bomb for the pin. Good match. They shook hands afterward.

Final Thoughts: A decent show. The biggest problem is a crowd that small hampers my enjoyment of the show. Mathers-Brother Greatness put together a good match and I’ll go with that for best of the show. The three-way tag earns second place. Orlando is a decent wrestler but he has his Colt Cabana-style comedy streak. Martyr-Cole was good for third. I would recommend checking out those matches. The only thing I disliked here was that hardcore, violent dog collar match. The other two matches featured younger, greener wrestlers and both were fine.