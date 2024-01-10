CJ Perry reveals ongoing medical issues

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW manager CJ Perry announced via social media that she was headed back to the hospital on Thursday morning. Perry, who was previously hospitalized for several days due to an infected finger, wrote that she was having complications with healing from her surgery.

Powell’s POV: Perry previously revealed that this whole ordeal started with a sliver that she got while backstage at an AEW event. This has turned out to be a nightmare for her and I continue to wish her the best in her recovery.