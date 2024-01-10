WWE Rivals and WWE Biography returning to A&E next month

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE and A&E issued the following press release on Wednesday regarding the new seasons of WWE Rivals and WWE Biography.

New York, NY –January 10, 2024– WWE on A&E steps back into the ring this winter beginning Sunday, February 25 with a knock-out new season of “WWE Rivals” at 8pm ET/PT followed by a new season of “Biography: WWE Legends” at 9pm ET/PT. The series continue to explore the lives and careers of some of the most beloved and well-known WWE Superstars and give viewers unparalleled access through in-depth interviews and archival footage.

Kicking off the night, “WWE Rivals” returns with actor and former WWE writer, Freddie Prinze Jr. leading a roundtable discussion of WWE Superstars to explore the storylines and characters at the helm of epic rivalries that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features a roundtable of former WWE Superstars who discuss the dramatic storylines that defined the WWE, speak with Legends who watched these rivalries unfold and analyze archival footage from WWE’s library. In the season premiere, the series will examine the infamous animosity between Superstars Triple H vs. The Rock beginning with their heated rivalry over the World Championship in the early 2000s. The season continues with other iconic rivalries including Jake “The Snake” Roberts vs. “Macho Man” Randy Savage; Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels; John Cena vs. Randy Orton; Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian; as well as The Miz vs. Daniel Bryan.

Following at 9pm ET/PT, “Biography: WWE Legends” continues to convey the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and fans. The season begins with examining the enthralling life and career of the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, Randy Orton, with other Legends featured this season including Sgt. Slaughter, Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon, Diamond Dallas Page, British Bulldog, and the longest-reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Powell’s POV: Both series have been fairly successful for A&E in the ratings. Kevin Dunn is still listed as an executive producer for both series in an additional portion of the press release. I’m not sure if that’s a dated line or if he will retain that title despite his recent departure from WWE.