Remarkable Wrestling “Own the Night” results: Vetter’s review of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Tristen Thai and Cono Cappucia, Dezmond Cole vs. Kevin Blackwood for the Remarkable Title

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Remarkable Wrestling “Own the Night”

September 16, 2023 in Deer Park, New York at NYWC Sportatorium

I admittedly haven’t heard of this promotion, but the lineup features Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin and some of the top Northeast indy names. This is clearly at a training academy, as there are banners hanging on the wall of some top graduates. The lights are low but the ring is really well lit, and the crowd is perhaps 300-400. Jack Solomon and “The Struggles” provided commentary.

1. Percy Ryan defeated Bobby Orlando at 8:26. Orlando is the dork with his stuffed goat, and I compare his humor to Colt Cabana. I just saw Percy on the Wrestling Open show on Thursday; he’s the male model who wears some weird jewelry around his mouth and chin. Ryan was listed as fighting Marcus Mathers, so this is a lineup change, and the commentators acknowledged things were “shifted around.” They brawled briefly around ringside. Orlando hit a clothesline in the ring at 5:30, then a bodyslam for a nearfall. He hit a Lungblower for a nearfall. Percy hit a kick out of nowhere for the pin! Passable.

2. “Miracle Generation” Kylon King and Dustin Waller defeated Ken Broadway and Michael Fain to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 15:27. I’m really impressed with MG. I always compare Waller to a young Trent Baretta, and Kylon is similar to Wes Lee. I’ve seen Broadway in New York-based House of Glory Wrestling a few times. I think I’ve seen Fain but not sure on that, either. Broadway and King started with some basic reversals. Fain and Broadway stomped on Kylon in their corner. Kylon hit some chops on the floor on Fain. In the ring, Kylon hit an enzuigiri at 5:00. The commentators talks about how Fain and Broadway just started teaming, but they trained together at HOG, and they worked over Kylon.

Waller made the hot tag at 10:00 and he hit a flying back elbow on Fain. Kyon hit a German Suplex. Fain hit a modified Death Valley Driver on Waller. Kylon hit a Brainbuster on Fain. Broadway hit an F5 Slam on Kylon, and suddenly everyone was down at 13:00. They all got up and began trading punches. Broadway hit a standing powerbomb on Waller and Fain covered him for a nearfall at 14:30. Kylon hit a Poison Rana on Fain. He hit a superplex on Broadway, and Waller immediately hit a Mamba Splash modified frogsplash to pin Broadway. The extended beatdown was a bit slow early on, but a really strong finish.

* The lights went out; when they came back on we have 16 guys in the ring. I thought we were having a battle royal, but instead this is a four-way of four on each team. I haven’t seen most of these guys. I recognize Brother Greatness; I’ve seen him recently in Wrestling Open as a manager, not a wrestler.

3. Brother Greatness and three partners won a four-way tag match at 8:36. The commentators admittedly don’t know the guys in the ring, so I’m not going to know, either. “I’m going to get myself in trouble,” one commentator said. I’m guessing that most of these 16 guys have wrestled 10 or fewer matches. Someone was pinned at 2:50, so his whole team was eliminated. So, we have 12 guys left (three teams of four.) We have a second pin at 4:09, so we’re down to four-on-four. I get it that you want to get some kids in front of a live crowd, but there’s no way everyone who has been eliminated even had a few seconds in the ring. Brother Greatness hit a top-rope missile dropkick, then a Brainbuster, then a top-rope bulldog for the pin. I just don’t know how this helps anyone; there just isn’t enough time for 16 green kids to get to show much.

* Gabriel Skye hit the ring in his street clothes. He is slated to fight Matt Tremont, and the announcers say Skye is a “hometown boy.” He talked about dislocating his shoulder recently (hey, I saw that match!). He indicated he came back too early and has injured himself again. “This time when I went to the hospital, they told me… I don’t know when I’ll be wrestling again.” Well this is certainly unfortunate news. He vowed he would be back.

4. Dominick Denaro defeated Matt Tremont at 8:45. Tremont is looking more and more like Big Van Vader; he has a mystery opponent to replace Skye. My first time seeing Denaro, and at first glance he makes me think of Ridge Holland, as he’s a muscular, thick man. They traded punches, and they rolled to the floor and fought in front of the fans. In the ring, they sat down on chairs across from each other at 3:00 and traded punches to the jaw. Tremont knocked Denaro to the mat. Denaro shoved cooking skewers into Tremont’s head at 6:00. Denaro applied a sleeper… and Tremont tapped out! I didn’t see that coming. A commentator called it a “statement victory.” He added: “You can’t see us; our jaws are hanging open.” Passable hardcore match but admittedly not my preferred style.

5. Hayley Dylan defeated Amity LaVey (w/heel manager) via disqualification at 6:54. Dylan is the redhead who looks like she’s 16 and this is my first time seeing her in a babyface role, as I so often see her accompanying Blackwood as a heel manager. My first time seeing LaVey, and she is a goth girl, dressed all in black and wearing black lipstick. Both are of average size. Basic mat reversals early. LaVey missed a standing moonsault at 4:00. Dylan hit a Diamond Dust stunner from the corner for a nearfall. LaVey nailed the standing moonsault for a nearfall at 6:00. They traded forearm shots. Dylan hit a German Suplex. The heel manager hopped in the ring, causing the DQ. Lame finish to an acceptable match.

6. Dezmond Cole defeated Kevin Blackwood to retain the Remarkable Wrestling Title at 14:51. This is Blackwood’s debut in this promotion. Cole is the Ricochet clone and he’s really good. An intense lockup to open. Blackwood hit a clothesline at 3:30, then a doublestomp to the chest. Blackwood hit a German Suplex at 6:30 and remained in control. Cole fired back with a Buff Blockbuster and they were both down. Cole hit a Michinoku Driver, and a rolling legdrop for a nearfall at 8:00, then a second-rope German Suplex and a rolling kick in the corner.

Blakcwood suplexed Dezmond into the cole, then hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 10:30. They traded forearm shots. Dezmond hit a jumping knee to the jaw and a superkick, then an enzuigiri. Blackwood hit a Cameron Graves-style Cave In stomp to the chest at 12:30 and they were both down. Blackwood hit a piledriver but Cole kicked out at the one-count at 14:00 and Blackwood was shocked. Dezmond hit a suplex, then a uranage and a Swanton Bomb for the pin. That was really good. I know these guys probably have seen each other on shows before, but hard to believe that was a first-time-ever battle.

* A video package aired with highlights of Chris Sabin’s career, with Cono Cappucia saying he has looked up to Sabin for years. Sabin hit the ring and made fun of the video and cut a heel promo.

7. Cono Cappucia defeated Chris Sabin via DQ at 5:55. I am unfamiliar with Cono; he’s bald but appears quite young and a bit scrawny. Sabin kicked Cono as he tried to enter the ring and they immediately brawled on th floor. The commentators noted the bell hasn’t rang. Sabin got on the mic and said Cono is too injured to wrestle. Cono demanded the bell be rang, so we ‘officially’ started at 1:00. The commentators talked about Sabin’s remarkably long career as he stayed in control of the offense. Cono hit a tornado DDT at 5:00, then a Meteora double kneestrike for a nearfall. Sabin hit a low blow, causing the DQ!!! “A dream match can’t end like this!” a commentator said.

* Alex Shelley hopped in the ring to help Sabin stomp on Cono. Tristan Thai hit the ring for the save. It was supposed to be Thai vs. Shelley in the main event, but he changed this to a tag match!

8. “Motor City Machin Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Tristen Thai and Cono Cappucia at 9:40. Thai usually teams with the injured Gabriel Skye. Shelley choked Thai and kept him grounded, as the MCMG were working as obnoxious heels. Sabin hit elbow drops on Thai’s knees. The Guns hit simultaneous kicks to the chest and back at 4:30. Shelley applied a Figure Four. Sabin was shoved into Shelley, then Thai hit a drop-toe-hold, sending Sabin’s head into Shelley’s groin at 7:00. Cono made the hot tag. Everyone hit kicks. Sabin hit a twisting DDT on Cono for a nearfall. Sabin grabbed a belt but the ref confiscated it. However, Shelley hit Cono with a different belt while the ref was distracted! Sabin shoved Cono toward the ropes, where Shelley hit Cono in the head with a belt. Sabin quickly rolled up Cono for the cheap pin. Solid match.

* Gabriel Skye returned to the ring. He contends that he and Thai are the best tag team here, and he challenged the Guns to a fight. Dustin Waller and Kylon King got on the ring and they contend they are the best. They agreed to a three-way tag match in November. So, I guess Skye’s shoulder isn’t terribly bad if he plans to wrestle in a couple months.

Final Thoughts: Dezmond Cole vs. Kevin Blackwood was easily best of the show. Blackwood has been a force on both coasts for the past two years. Cole is one of those guys who should start getting booked everywhere soon, not just in the Northeast. I’ll go with the Miracle Generation’s tag match for second, with the MCMG main event for third best. I have been a huge fan of the Guns for 20 years, so I’ll just politely say this match was not “in the the top 50% of matches they’ll have this year.” It was safe and fine, but not up to the caliber of what you typically see from them. Which is understandable.

The low point was the 16-person match. That’s just too many people, and it didn’t give anyone a chance to get over and stand out. In fact, I see it isn’t even included in the match listing on the IWTV website, so it might have been cut out of the replays.