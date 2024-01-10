What's happening...

New TNA World Championship belt unveiled

January 10, 2024

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Impact Wrestling unveiled the new TNA World Championship belt on Wednesday.

Powell’s POV: TNA has unveiled new title belts all week. Next up will be the Knockouts Championship on Thursday at noonCT/1ET followed by the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at some point on Saturday (no time is listed). Impact Wrestling will officially become TNA again at Saturday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

