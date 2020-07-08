NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest night two live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Colt Cabana, Bruce Prichard podcasts, Marcel Barthel, Luke Hawx

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT TV was taped last week in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. This is the second week of Great American Bash themed episodes and features NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a winner takes both titles match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Thursday.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place and is week two of Fyter Fest. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show looks back on Bret Hart in 1996.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Dasha Gonzalez. The previous episode had true crime writer Billy Jensen as a guest. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast looks back on when the show hosts met. Listen to the show at Westwoodonepodcasts.com.

-The Steve Austin Show is in “best of” mode. The recent classic episode relating to pro wrestling featured Vince McMahon and Jim Ross. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 39.

-Marcel Barthel is 30.



