AEW Dynamite preview: The card for tonight’s Holiday Bash themed show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.
-Jon Moxley vs. Jay White in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Swerve Strickland vs. Rush in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal in a Continental Classic tournament gold league match
-Riho vs. Saraya for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Worlds End
-Roderick Strong vs. Komander
-Samoa Joe speaks
Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center.
