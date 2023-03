CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Riho vs. Diamante

-Action Andretti vs. Lee Johnson

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. The Outrunners

-Julia Hart vs. Zoey Lynn

-Sonny Kiss vs. Terry Kid

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.