03/08 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox and Top Flight, Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Title, Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal for the AEW All-Atlantic Title, Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, and Sammy Guevara vs. AR Fox and Top Flight, Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds, and more (39:41)…

Click here for the March 8 AEW Dynamite audio review.

