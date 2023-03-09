Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina, Aubrey Edwards, Parker Boudreaux

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mickie James vs. Gisele Shaw for the Knockouts Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 50 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. B finished second with 41 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade. The key segments really clicked, but the show as brought down a notch by some lifeless undercard segments.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) is 64.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) is 62.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) is 52.

-Melina Perez is 44.

-AEW referee Aubrey Edwads (Brittany Aubert) is 36.

-Parker Boudreaux is 25.