Ratings for the WWE A&E Biography on Kane, WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Batista

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE A&E Biography on Kane delivered 383,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 33rd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Batista delivered 287,000 viewers for A&E and finished 53rd in the cable ratings with a 0.09 rating.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s A&E biography on Chyna produced 481,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, while the same night’s WWE Rivals on The Rock vs. John Cena had 387,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating. Sunday’s one-hour biographies feature Jerry Lawler and Paige, while the new WWE Rivals will look back on Trish Stratus vs. Lita.