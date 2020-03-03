XFL viewership continues to decline in week four

CategoriesMISC News NEWS UPDATES WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ShowbuzzDaily.com lists the following viewership numbers for the third weekend of XFL games.

-LA Wildcats vs. New York Guardians on ABC: 1.558 million viewers (Saturday early afternoon)

-Seattle Dragons vs. St. Louis BattleHawks on Fox: 1.802 million viewers (Saturday late afternoon)

-Houston Roughnecks vs. Dallas Renegades on FS1: 1.113 million viewers (Sunday early afternoon)

-DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers on ESPN2: 1.030 million viewers (Sunday late afternoon)

Powell’s POV: The downward spiral continues with week’s games averaging 1.376 million viewers. ProFootballTalk.com noted going into the weekend that the competition would be tougher via the NFL Scouting Combine and the opening weekend for Major League Soccer. The competition will get even stiffer once MLB returns and March Madness begins.

Week One average: 3.118 million viewers

Week Two average: 2.057 million viewers

Week Three average: 1.611 million viewers

Week Four average: 1.376 million viewers



