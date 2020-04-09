04/09 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: One Final Beat – Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, six-way a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Indus Sher vs. Matt Martel and Chase Parker

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: One Final Beat – Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano, six-way a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship, Indus Sher vs. Matt Martel and Chase Parker, and more (37:25)…

Click here for the April 9 NXT television show audio review.

