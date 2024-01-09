WWE Raw preview: The card for next week’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the World Heavyweight Championship
-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. R-Truth and The Miz in a non-title match
-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh
-The return of Intercontinental Champion Gunther
Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held on in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena.
