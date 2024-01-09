WWE Raw preview: The card for next week’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. R-Truth and The Miz in a non-title match

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh

-The return of Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held on in Little Rock, Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena.