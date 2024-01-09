NXT TV preview: Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starts tonight

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match

-Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Axiom and Nathan Frazer in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first-round match

-Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

Powell’s POV: Duke Hudson and Riley Osborne, and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade also indicated on NXT television that they will be in the tournament. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).