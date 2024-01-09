What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for FTR vs. Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews

January 9, 2024

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 402,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Collision did not air on December 30 due to the Worlds End pay-per-view. The previous week’s Collision drew 489,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the key demo. While Saturday’s show ran opposite an NFL game, the competition heats up this when the show will run opposite an NFL playoff game on Peacock.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.