AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.
-Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian
-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo
-Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico
-Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura
-Brian Cage and Gates of Agony vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider, and Facade
-Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory
-Hagane Shinno vs. Nick Comoroto
-Kitty LaFleur and Alice Crowley vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir
-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.
