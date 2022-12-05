What's happening...

AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

December 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark Elevation online show.

-Alex Reynolds vs. Kip Sabian

-Konosuke Takeshita vs. Aaron Solo

-Lee Moriarty vs. Serpentico

-Madison Rayne vs. Emi Sakura

-Brian Cage and Gates of Agony vs. Dan Adams, Star Rider, and Facade

-Kiera Hogan vs. Nikki Victory

-Hagane Shinno vs. Nick Comoroto

-Kitty LaFleur and Alice Crowley vs. Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir

-“Top Flight” Darius Martin and Dante Martin vs. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Rich Bailin’s reviews are available on Tuesday mornings.

