ROH Final Battle press release for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

ROH issued the following press release on Monday regarding Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event.

December 5, 2022 – Ring of Honor (ROH) will return to Bleacher Report for a special “ROH: Final Battle” pay-per-view event on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. A proving ground for some of

wrestling’s biggest stars, the highly anticipated event will feature a headline title match between current ROH World Champion “The Ocho” Chris Jericho and Swiss superstar Claudio Castagnoli, with additional title bouts and matches on the stacked card.

“ROH: Final Battle” will stream live from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on the Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, FireTV and Xbox for $39.99. Fans can pre-order the event on Bleacher Report here.

The card for “Final Battle” features:

• ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

• ROH World Television Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Juice Robinson

• ROH Women’s World Championship: Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Athena

• ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

• Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Shane Taylor and JD Griffey

Additional matches will be announced in lead-up to Saturday. The free “Zero Hour” show will begin at 3 p.m. ET on BR and YouTube leading into the “ROH: Final Battle” PPV at 4 p.m. ET

Fans watching “ROH: Final Battle” on the B/R app will be able to utilize the platform’s functionality to comment on the greatest moments from the matches in real-time with other B/R app users. Bleacher Report will also cover and amplify all the action across its #1 most engaged social channels.

“ROH: Final Battle” will also be available InDemand through cable and satellite TV providers. International fans can access the event via FITE and PPV.com. Tickets to the live event can still be purchased utatickets.com/ticketinforoh.php and at the box

office at the College Park Center at UT Arlington. Tickets start at $25, plus fees.

Powell’s POV: The DirecTV price is listed as $39.95, and Bleacher Report is charging $39.99. Join me for my live review of ROH Final Battle as the show streams on Saturday afternoon.