AEW wrestler Kris Statlander to undergo knee surgery

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Kris Statlander stated on social media that she will require knee surgery. While Statlander did not describe the specifics, she indicated in a Twitter post (read below) that the injury is to her right knee rather than the left knee that she had surgically repaired in July 2020.

Powell’s POV: What a lousy break. Statlander’s previous injury required surgery for a torn ACL. Here’s wishing her the best of luck with her next surgery while also hoping that she remains injury-free once she’s able to return to the ring.