AEW wrestler Kris Statlander to undergo knee surgery

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW wrestler Kris Statlander stated on social media that she will require knee surgery. While Statlander did not describe the specifics, she indicated in a Twitter post (read below) that the injury is to her right knee rather than the left knee that she had surgically repaired in July 2020.
Powell’s POV: What a lousy break. Statlander’s previous injury required surgery for a torn ACL. Here’s wishing her the best of luck with her next surgery while also hoping that she remains injury-free once she’s able to return to the ring.
Welp. One knee fixed, one to go. After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman.
— Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) August 11, 2022
