Taya Valkyrie on the state of women’s wrestling, the NWA 74 pay-per-view, debuting at NWA Alwayz Ready

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

PWMania interview with guest Taya Valkyrie

Host: Scott Mitchell

Debuting for the NWA at the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view: “It was great. The wrestling world is so different than it was a few years before the landscape changed so much prior to the pandemic. I’m able to kind of work all over the place and I love that. It felt really good to be at the Alwayz Ready PPV, and I needed to put my stamp on it and I think I did.”

The upcoming NWA 74 pay-per-view: “It’s a crazy time for me. I’m training hard, dieting, and just preparing for the show. This is what you do to prepare for television, competition, and just facing the best in the world. I’m in full preparation mode. I’m coming with everything I got. I have a whole bag of tricks. I don’t know who everyone is that will be in the Burke Invitational. Last year Chelsea (Green) won, will she win again this year? I don’t know. I just have to keep myself grounded and ready for everything if, and when, that opportunity comes up.”

The current state of women’s wrestling: “I think it’s a very exciting time. Women have been pushing for these opportunities for a long time. I’ve been wrestling for twelve years now, and now I’m main eventing pay-per-views and challenging for championships that aren’t just women’s championships. There’s still a long way to go, but the world is full of very talented women and people need to recognize that. We deserve the respect, the time, and the spot. We will see more of that moving forward.”