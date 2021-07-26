AEW donates $100,000 to Charlotte based charity, additional Fight For The Fallen fundraising effort

CategoriesAEW News NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW issued the following press release to announce their $100,000 donation to “Safe Alliance” in Charlotte, North Carolina ahead of Wednesday’s Fight For The Fallen event.

July 26, 2021 – Continuing its commitment to supporting local communities and charities, AEW announced that at the FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event in Charlotte, N.C., this Wednesday, July 28, the company will be donating $100,000 to Safe Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing for domestic violence and sexual assault survivors.

Additionally, AEW will be donating a percentage of proceeds from the limited-edition FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN T-shirts to Safe Alliance as part of the initiative. In the spirit of FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN, which has raised money for the other organizations in past years, AEW also encourages fans to donate what they can to Safe Alliance at: www.AEWFightfortheFallen.com

“Safe Alliance is thrilled to partner with All Elite Wrestling and their annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tenille Alexander-Banner, Safe Alliance Director of Corporate and Community

Engagement. “Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault survivors have to ‘fight’ each day to heal from the trauma and abuse they’ve endured. Without support from the community, our work would not be possible. We appreciate AEW’s generous gift and thank them for providing hope to survivors in the greater Charlotte area.”

“Giving back to the community and helping make a difference in people’s lives is an ongoing goal for AEW, especially with our annual FIGHT FOR THE FALLEN event,” said Tony Khan, AEW CEO, GM

and Head of Creative. “We’re proud to share this donation with Safe Alliance, and through this initiative, we hope we can come together with fans to further Safe Alliance’s important mission.”

Powell’s POV: While I don’t know anything about Safe Alliance in particular, the cause they represent is certainly a great one. AEW Fight For The Fallen will be broadcast Wednesday night from Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum.