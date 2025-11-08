AEW Collision lineup: Blood & Guts Advantage Battles set for tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Roderick Strong vs. Jon Moxley in the deciding match of the men’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

-Jamie Hayter vs. Skye Blue in a Blood & Guts Advantage Battle

-Harley Cameron vs. Thekla in the deciding match of the women’s Blood & Guts Advantage Battle (if necessary)

Powell’s POV: If Hayter beats Blue, then the Cameron vs. Thekla match will determine the women’s Blood & Guts advantage. Collision will be live on Saturday in Houston, Texas, at Bayou Music Center (we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com). Collision will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Christopher McNeil’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).