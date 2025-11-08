Live Pro Wrestling “Wesportmania III” School Bash” results: Vetter’s review of The Westport Rumble, Liviyah vs. Shannon LeVangie for the Live Pro Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Wesportmania III”

October 26, 2025, in Wesportmania, Massachusetts, at Westport High Gym

Released November 5, 2025, via IndependentWrestling.TV

This was held in a gym, and the crowd was maybe 200, with most seated in the bleachers. The injured Little Mean Kathleen joined two guys on commentary. This show was released on Thursday on IWTV.

* Five matches were announced; I’m well familiar with everyone in the four singles matches, but we’ll see who is in the Rumble.

1. Brett Ryan Gosselin (w/Oxx Adams) vs. “Handyman” Jake Gray. Interesting to see BRG and Oxx paired here, just like at Wrestling Open. Gray shoved BRG to the mat, and we got the “Justin Bieber” chant at Brett. Gray hit a shotgun dropkick, but he missed a Coffin Drop at 1:30. Brett hit a snap suplex, and he jawed at the fans. Gray hit some clotheslines. Oxx, while standing on the floor, punched Gray in the jaw! BRG immediately covered the prone Gray for the cheap pin. Acceptable.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Jake Gray at 4:38.

* Craig Costa came to the ring with his young boy, Sweatboy. The school resource officer came to the ring; they did this last year, too. They argued, but nothing much came of it.

2. Eye Black Jack Pasquale vs. TJ Crawford. Pasquale hit a Bulldog Powerslam early on, then a delayed vertical suplex at 1:30. TJ hit a Stomp for a nearfall. Jack hit a spinning sideslam and a spear for a nearfall. TJ hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 4:00, then a stunner. Pasquale went for a sunset flip, but TJ sat down on his chest, leaned forward, and grabbed the ropes for added leverage and got the tainted pin. Okay.

TJ Crawford defeated Eye Jack Black Pasquale at 5:06.

3. “Star Struck” Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas vs. “Powers of Influence” DJ Powers and Jose Zamora for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. The commentators noted these are new belts. Channing and Powers opened. I see on cagematch.net that these teams met elsewhere in September, with the PoI winning that one. Star Struck hit stereo hip-tosses at 2:30, then punches in the corner. The heels began stomping on Greene and kept him grounded. Channing got in and hit some rolling German Suplexes on DJ at 5:30. Zamora jumped in, but Channing hit a German Suplex on him, too.

Zamora choked Channing in the corner. The heels hit a team DDT on Thomas at 9:00 and celebrated. Greene was yanked off the apron, so he wasn’t there for a hot tag. Greene finally got the hot tag at 10:30, and he hit some bodyslams, then a running neckbreaker on Zamora and a huge back-body drop on Powers. Greene hit a flying stunner on Powers for a nearfall, but Zamora made the save. Zamora hit a springboard guillotine leg drop on Greene for a nearfall at 12:30.

Greene hit a back suplex on Zamora. Thomas got back in and hit a second-rope double clothesline. Thomas hit spears in opposite corners on each heel. Zamora hit a low-blow uppercut on Thomas! Powers hit a top-rope Doomsday Kick for a nearfall, but Greene made the save. Zamora snapped Thomas’ neck on the top rope, then Jose hit a senton. Powers hit a frogsplash. However, Channing hit a top-rope senton and pinned Powers. Really sharp action from some really good talent.

Anthony Greene and Channing Thomas defeated DJ Powers and Jose Zamora to retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 14:57.

* Greene called announcer Rich Palladino in the ring and noted that Rich has been in the industry for 32 years.

4. Liviyah vs. Shannon LeVangie (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Live Pro Title. This took place four days before Liviyah dislocated her elbow at Wrestling Open 200. This is the main title; it is not a woman-specific title. Liviyah won this from DJ Powers at the most recent show, so this was her first title defense. The commentators were shocked that Shannon was joined by heel manager Bakabella, and she used “Simply the Best” by Tina Turner (which has long been the entrance music for Channing Thomas!) They did the entrance dance together, Sidney always did with Channing! “This is diabolical!” LMK said. Sidney said, “Behind every great woman, there is a man calling the shots!” Sidney did his lengthy entrance speech… the same lines he used for Channing Thomas. FUNNY.

They opened in a test of strength; I’m putting them both at about 5’8″ and probably both between 130-145 pounds. Bakabella barked at the ref for a perceived slow count; he got in the ring, but the ref shoved him and sent him back to the floor. Liviyah hit some punches in the corner. Shannon slammed Liviyah’s head repeatedly on the mat. Cagematch.net records show they have met four times before, with Shannon 1-0 in singles action. Shannon hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:30. She hit a Meteora against the ropes for a nearfall.

Liviyah fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a Helluva Kick and a German Suplex at 6:00, then a missile dropkick for a nearfall. Liviyah accidentally superkicked the ref in the chest! Shannon got the title belt and swung it, but Liviyah blocked it. Shannon fell to the mat and pretended she had been struck! (Doesn’t Shannon know she can’t win the title by DQ?) Shannon was pushed into Bakabella on the ring apron. Liviyah nailed an implant DDT for the pin. Good action. I just looked at my stopwatch, and I can’t believe that match was that short.

Liviyah defeated Shannon LeVangie to retain the Live Pro Title at 8:04.

* Sidney got in the ring and yelled at Shannon. Liviyah ripped off his wig. Shannon then superkicked Sidney, and the women left together.

5. The Westport Rumble. We’re about to begin, but Sidney was still knocked out in the center of the ring! No one has moved him. No idea how many people are in this, but I presume everyone from the first three matches will be in it. Sweatboy drew No. 1. Palladino said Sidney Bakabella is No. 2, and we got the bell! Eye Black Jack was No. 3, and he entered at 1:00, so quick intervals. Sidney has been rolled to the corner, but he’s still down. Rain Conway drew No. 4. AJP was No. 5; he and Rain stomped on Jack. Oxx Adams was No. 6 at 4:30, and I’ll reiterate he’s at or never 7’0″, and he chokeslammed Jack. BRG drew No. 7, and he immediately worked with Oxx.

Jake Gray was No. 8, and he jumped on Oxx’s back. Still no eliminations, although Sweatboy hasn’t been in the ring hardly at all. Oxx tossed Rain Conway at 7:30 for our first elimination. Channing Thomas was No. 9. Oxx chokeslammed AJP. Donnie Staxx (think Max Caster) was No. 10; someone was eliminated as he ran to the ring. Looks like it was AJP who was tossed. Anthony Greene was No. 11 at 10:30. There are seven in the ring plus Sweatboy is still hiding somewhere. (I presume he will win or almost win, but that school security officer is going to return, right?) “Beetlejuice” was No. 12. Yeah, it’s not Michael Keaton, but it could be just about anyone in that outfit.

Music started, and Beetlejuice started … dancing? “What the hell is happening?” LMK said between her cackling. Channing was tossed. Greene was tossed. I think Bakabella is out, too. This just got really silly, as everyone was conga-line dancing. The music stopped, the ‘trance’ ended, and everyone was fighting again. “What just happened?” a male commentator asked. TJ Crawford got in at No. 13 at 15:00. I see six in the ring (plus Sweatboy!) DJ Powers was No. 14. He refused to get in the ring until teammate Jose Zamora came out at No. 15. They got in the ring but Oxx clotheslined them both out just two seconds later! Funny. Craig Costa was No. 16. He might be in his 50s? He’s our final entrant.

Oxx and Gray fought on the ropes, and they were both tossed! BRG was tossed. Jack tossed TJ! Oxx continued to beat up Jake Gray at ringside. We suddenly have just Costa, Jack Pasquale… and Sweatboy ran in. Our commentators just now “realized” Sweatboy was never eliminated. The school’s resource officer got in the ring and argued with the heels. Craig got a handful of protein powder, but of course, he threw it into Sweatboy’s eyes. The security guard knocked the powder into Craig’s face, and the officer clotheslined both heels. Jack tossed Sweatboy, then Costa, to win. The finish of that match was totally telegraphed with that earlier interview segment in the ring.

Eye Jack Black Pasquale won a 16-man Rumble at 21:15.

Final Thoughts: First, the good — that tag team match was really good and by far the best thing on this show. If you only watch one match here, make it that one. Liviyah-Shannon was entertaining; I don’t buy’ Shannon as a heel at all (she’s always smiling!), but she had Bakabella there to try and get the crowd to boo her. I’ll take that for second place. No new faces in the Rumble (okay, I’ve never seen Beetlejuice wrestle before!), but yeah, between that comedy and conga-line dancing, then the obvious finish, it did take me out of the match.

Little Mean Kathleen simply never stops laughing while on color commentary. While it’s infectious… over the course of the show, it really wore thin, too. (How did she get a name like “Little Mean” when she clearly is one of those people who is always laughing?) This was a really short show, coming in at just 90 minutes.