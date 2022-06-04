06/04 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the Unified WWE Tag Titles, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle for the Unified WWE Tag Titles, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li in a Six Pack Challenge for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Title, Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin, and more (28:24)…

Click here for the June 4 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

