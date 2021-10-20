NXT TV viewership for the Halloween Havoc go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show produced 606,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 632,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode. NXT finished 29th in the Tuesday cable ratings with a .14 in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The premiere of NXT 2.0 drew 770,000 viewers and the show has lost viewers each week aside from last week when it drew the same viewership count as the week before. Wednesday’s episode drew the lowest viewership count since the week before the 2.0 premiere. Maybe next week’s Halloween Havoc themed show can end the downward spiral. The show once again had strong competition from a pair of MLB Playoff games and an NBA game.