01/01 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Cody vs. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix, Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Trent, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Cody vs. Darby Allin, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix, Riho vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, Jon Moxley vs. Trent, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, and more (30:04)…

Click here for the January 1 AEW Dynamite audio review.

