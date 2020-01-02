NXT UK on WWE Network, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw poll results, next NXT live events, Gene Okerlund

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will be listening to the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I finishing off the Smackdown roster evaluation that we started last week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-NXT UK streams today on WWE Network at 2CT/3ET and features the continuation of the build to NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Haydn Gleed’s written review and audio review will be available later today.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received an F grade majority vote with 33 percent from the voters in our weekly post show poll. D finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave show a C- grade. It was a solid edition, aside from the bad wedding angle.

-We are looking for reports from the NXT live events listed below. If you are going to one of these events or another upcoming show and want to help by sending in a report, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-The next NXT shows outside Florida are January 10 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE and will continue on January 11 in Warren, Ohio at Packard Music Hall, and January 12 in Buffalo, New York at Buffalo Riverworks. The Florida shows begin January 10 in Venice and January 11 in Fort Pierce.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Gene Okerlund died on January 2, 2019 at age 76 due to complications from a fall.



