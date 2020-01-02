AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping

Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

Results courtesy of Jacob Cohen

Excalibur and Chuck Taylor were on commentary.

1. Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance. Tully Blanchard was on vacation. Spears laid out Vance afterward.

2. Awesome Kong defeated Skyler Moore.

3. Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky beat Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

