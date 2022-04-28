NJPW announces Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami have tested positive for COVID-19, will miss Wrestling Dontaku

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Will Ospreay and Tatsumi Fujinami will miss the May 1 Wrestling Dontaku event after testing positive for COVID-19. Read the official announcement at NJPW1972.com/119981. [Thanks to Chris Vetter]

Powell’s POV: Ospreay was scheduled to face Hiroshi Tanahashi for the vacant IWGP U.S. Championship. He will be replaced by Tomohiro Ishii for the vacant title. Fujinami was scheduled to team with Shingo Takagi and Hiromu Takahashi to face Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Taka Michinoku. Fujinami will be replaced by a mystery opponent in that opening match. Here’s hoping for a full recovery for both men.