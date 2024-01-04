NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Poll: Grade the overall show

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 Poll: Vote for the best match

Sanada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Will Ospreay vs. Jon Moxley vs. David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship

Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship

Yoshi-Hashi and Hiroki Goto vs. El Phantasmo and Hikuleo in a title vs. title match

Shingo Takagi vs. Tama Tonga for the Never Openweight Championship

Kaito Kiyomiya and Shota Umino vs. Evil and Ren Narita

Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW TV Title

Drilla Moloney and Clark Conners vs. Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Titles